The founder of the university, Bishop David Oyedepo, was said to have described the accountant’s lifestyle as riotous. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Covenant University accountant for allegedly diverting N180m belonging to the institution. The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JXDner
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JXDner
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]