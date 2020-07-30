COVID-19: Cowry Assets CEO on how Nigeria’s economy can recover from the pandemic shock - CNBC Africa
Nigeria's economy is expected to contract further in the coming quarters, however, the Central Bank says its outlook is mildly optimistic. Joining CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for an assessment of the Nigerian economy ahead of the country’s expected inflation numbers and September MPC decision is...
www.cnbcafrica.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Business News Readers!
Connect with Business News Readers!