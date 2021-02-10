Metro COVID-19 kills 21 Nigerians in 24 hours, cases rise again – New Telegraph


JUST IN: COVID-19 kills 21 Nigerians in 24 hours, cases rise again - New Telegraph

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic struck 21 Nigerians dead on Tuesday as new cases rise again after two days of relief. Figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), showed that 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday, with new cases soaring to 1,056, a sharp rise from the…
