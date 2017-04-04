The NNPC has achieved a 26 percent reduction in gas flaring in the past 10 years. Gas flaring now stands at 10 percent, down from 36 per cent, NNPC said. According to the state oil firm, the reduction has pushed Nigeria down from the second highest gas flaring nation in 2006 to the seventh in 2016. NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Upstream, Malam Bello Rabiu, said in Abuja recently that as at 2006 Nigeria was flaring 2.5 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas, while consuming only 300mscf of gas per day, adding that technology had helped the industry to record a drastic flare reduction.