JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro CUPP reacts to kidnap of AA Chairman in Abuja – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Coalition of United Political Parties has raised concern over the reported abduction of the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Mr. Kenneth Udeze, by gunmen on Friday in Abuja.

DAILY POST had reported that Udeze was kidnapped on Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in …

cupp.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Pttn0R

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top