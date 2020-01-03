Vacancy Customer Service Agent- Lounges (Port- Harcourt) at National Aviation Services - Justjobsng

#1
National Aviation Services (NAS) is the fastest growing aviation services provider in emerging markets.

From our initial operations in Kuwait in 2003, NAS has quickly transformed into a leading airports service provider with a presence across regions

jobs.jpg

For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/31DUbO6

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top