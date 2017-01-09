Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has redeployed several senior management staff of the agency. Mr. Ibrahim Jibril is now the Director, Strategic Management in the Office of the Director General. Hajia Lami Tumaka, who was the former Head, Corporate Communications as the Director, Special Duties also in the Director General’s office, Tumaka has been replaced by Mr. Isichei Osamgbi as the new Head, Corporate Communications. Mr. Abiodun Akinyosoye takes over as the Director of Administration and Human Resources while Mrs. Aishatu Jumai Musa is the Director, Planning Research & Data Management Services Department with Mr. Audu Abdulsalam now the Director, Legal Services. Mr. Hassan El-Yakub is now the Director, NIMASA Eastern Zone and Mr. Olayemi Abass Director, Western Zone. Mr. Anthony Ogadi heads Shipping Development and Engr. Abel Femowei will serve as the Coordinator, Central Zone, Warri. Captain Sunday Umoren will head Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department of the Agency. The exercise is to reposition NIMASA towards meeting its statutory mandate as enshrined in the NIMASA Act and other enabling instruments, Peterside said. The redeployment has come on the heels of the recent promotion which saw the elevation of eight Deputy Directors as Directors, 15 Assistant Directors to Deputy Directors while 56 grade level 14 officers were promoted to their next grade of Assistant Directors.