Business Dangote, BUA commend NFF’s transparency on Falcons’ cash – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Super Falcons Two big voices within Corporate Nigeria have thumbed up the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for its display of transparency with regards to the N50 million and N25 million windfalls both organisations gave to the Super Falcons, following the team


Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2RMob7U

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
Dán-gote 3XCement Plc

Dán-gote 3XCement Plc

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on (07064676625 )Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top