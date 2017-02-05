Dangote Group of Companies Plc has declared 285 truck drivers wanted over theft of about 3.5 million customised tyres belonging to the company. NAN reports that Coordinator of the company’s National Patrol Unit, Abdullahi Magaji, a retired commissioner of police, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Sunday in Lokoja. He said each tyre of the company had an identification number and the number was registered against the driver’s name at collection point. ''Already, we have stopped their salaries and we are looking for them. So far, about 3.5 million tyres are missing from the company and we believe they are in circulation within and outside the country. We are determined to recover them. ''We are appealing to those patronising the drivers and who encouraged them to steal our tyres to stop forthwith. Dangote tyres are customised and marked. Dealers and vulcanisers should please beware. People should ensure that the tyres they buy either as new or second hand are not customised Dangote tyres. We have arraigned some drivers and dealers caught with tyres and efforts are being made to arrest vulcanisers involved,” he said. “Our appeal to vulcanisers is to always look out for our logo on the tyres and report accordingly,” the coordinator said.