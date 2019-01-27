President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an Executive Order 007, known as ‘Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme’.
The Executive Order signed at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, will allow private companies to build federal roads in the country. The private companies will fund the contraction of …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2ScmssI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Executive Order signed at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, will allow private companies to build federal roads in the country. The private companies will fund the contraction of …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2ScmssI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]