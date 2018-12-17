It was celebrations galore at Access Bank over the weekend as the Nigerian Tier 1 bank hosted its annual Xmas party for staff, business partners and friends of the bank.
The annual event themed “Havana Nights” is one of the most sought-after corporate Xmas parties and lived up to …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2rDDotz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The annual event themed “Havana Nights” is one of the most sought-after corporate Xmas parties and lived up to …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2rDDotz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]