Business Deal: Access Bank to merge with Diamond Bank to form Nigeria’s largest bank – Nairametrics

#1
It was celebrations galore at Access Bank over the weekend as the Nigerian Tier 1 bank hosted its annual Xmas party for staff, business partners and friends of the bank.

The annual event themed “Havana Nights” is one of the most sought-after corporate Xmas parties and lived up to …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2rDDotz

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top