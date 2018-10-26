Vacancy Deal Management Manager at Oracle Nigeria, Lagos | Ngcareers

#1
Oracle provides the world's most complete, open, and integrated business software and hardware systems, with more than 370,000 customers including 100 of the Fortune 100 representing a variety of sizes and industries in more than 145 countries around the globe.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Deal Management Manager

Job ID: 18001AIA
Location: Lagos, Nigeria




For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2qcVD8d – Ngcareers- Jobs in Nigeria

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top