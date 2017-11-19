Submit Post Advertise

World Defiant Mugabe Refuses To Resign, Still President Of Zimbabwe

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jamaz, Nov 19, 2017 at 8:19 PM. Views count: 23

Tags:
  1. Jamaz

    Jamaz New Member Curators

    President Mugabe has shocked the world again with a defiant speech that shows that he will not be stepping down as president as earlier speculated by many political watchers in the country and around the world.

    In a long speech riddled with errors, Mugabe discussed many aspects of the difficulties facing Zimbabwe in general and the issues in his own party in particular.

    But in the final analysis, this was not a resignation speech in any way. Mugabe remains president.

    His party, ZanuPF after recalling him on Sunday, gave him till Monday afternoon to resign or face impeachment, an ignominious end to the career of the "Grand Old Man" of African politics who was once feted across the continent as an anti-colonial liberation hero.
     

    Attached Files:

    Jamaz, Nov 19, 2017 at 8:19 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Defiant Mugabe Refuses
    1. RemmyAlex
      World

      The World Standstill As Mugabe Addresses Zimbabweans

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 8:18 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      26
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 8:18 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      World

      93-year-old Mugabe Goes On Hunger Strike, Vows To Die

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 3:19 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      556
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 3:19 PM
    3. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF Sacks President Mugabe

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 1:55 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      499
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 1:55 PM
    4. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Set to Sack Mugabe

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 11:02 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      334
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 11:02 AM
    5. Jamaz
      World

      Alleged Coup: Mugabe To Meet Army Chiefs Tomorrow

      Jamaz, Nov 18, 2017 at 8:34 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      575
      Jamaz
      Nov 18, 2017 at 8:34 PM
    6. RemmyAlex
      World

      PHOTOS: Zimbabweans Protest, Demand Resignation of Mugabe

      RemmyAlex, Nov 18, 2017 at 1:40 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      626
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 18, 2017 at 1:40 PM
    7. Lequte
      World

      Express Train Kills Defiant Hindu Pilgrims

      Lequte, Aug 19, 2013, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      365
      Lequte
      Aug 19, 2013

    Comments

  2. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Old soldier lives on...
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 8:41 PM
    #2