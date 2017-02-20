The Delta State Chapter of the APC has distanced itself from participating in the celebration of ex governor James Ibori's return from the United Kingdom. Ibori was jailed in the UK for corruption. He was recently released and came back to a huge welcome home party in Nigeria. “In the course of these events, it was observed that a few of our party members who are relatives, acquaintances or former associates of Chief Ibori also took the chance to join in paying him visits which were widely publicized," Mr. Leonard Obibi, the party's state spokesman said in a statement during the weekend. “Inadvertently, the media tended to play up this perspective, and in the process contrived a false impression that our party, APC Delta, may have joined in celebrating the return of Chief Ibori. “APC Delta, therefore, wishes to state emphatically and put it on record that unlike the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which, for whatever reasons, chose to identify with a return of one of their own, APC Delta is not affiliated in any way with these celebrations.”