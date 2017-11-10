The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge has confirmed one case of Monkey Pox in the State. He said the results of four samples sent to the laboratory are being awaited. The Commissioner made this known in his office during the debriefing session from officials of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja, the providers of technical assistance on Monkey Pox disease to the State. He listed the affected Council Areas to include Aniocha South, Ethiope East, Ika North East, Ndokwa East and Sapele Local Government Areas, adding that a total of 45 contact persons were under follow up by relevant authorities and that 16 of such had been completed, According to him, arrangements had been concluded with National Centre for Disease Control, Abuja for the rapid transfer of samples collected from suspected cases to World Health Organization reference laboratory in Dakar, Senegal for confirmation, saying that suspected cases were being managed by experts.