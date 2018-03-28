The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s position rejecting the tenure extension party’s national working committee (NWC) led by its chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun has not changed anything within the party as the extension still stands, The Daily Independent has reported.
According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi in an interview with Daily Independent, said the president only expressed his personal opinion on the issue which cannot be taken as the position of the National Executive Council (NEC) which approved the extension in the first place.
