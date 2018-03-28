Submit Post Advertise

Politics Despite Buhari’s Rejection, Oyegun’s Tenure Extension Still Stands – APC – Information Nigeria

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Mar 28, 2018 at 7:32 AM. Views count: 249

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s position rejecting the tenure extension party’s national working committee (NWC) led by its chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun has not changed anything within the party as the extension still stands, The Daily Independent has reported.

    According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi in an interview with Daily Independent, said the president only expressed his personal opinion on the issue which cannot be taken as the position of the National Executive Council (NEC) which approved the extension in the first place.


    apc caucus 1.jpg


    Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2I5ThyQ
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 28, 2018 at 7:41 AM
    siteadmin, Mar 28, 2018 at 7:32 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Despite Buhari’s Rejection
    1. siteadmin
      Politics

      2019 presidency: Why Buhari remains Nigeria’s best option despite being a failure –...

      siteadmin, Feb 26, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      180
      siteadmin
      Feb 26, 2018
    2. siteadmin
      Politics

      Despite APC’s loss, Buhari welcomes outcomes of polls in Anambra, Taraba – Premium Times

      siteadmin, Jan 14, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      298
      siteadmin
      Jan 14, 2018
    3. Lequte
      Politics

      Buhari Right Not to Reveal Ailment Despite Using State Funds for Treatment- Lai Mohammed

      Lequte, Sep 26, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      824
      Lequte
      Sep 26, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Why I Am Not Yet Back Despite Improved Health - Buhari

      RemmyAlex, Aug 12, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,834
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 12, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Politics

      [VIDEO] Buhari's Govt Has Done Well Despite the Hardship - Lai Mohammed

      Lequte, May 30, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      5
      Views:
      594
      aishat
      May 30, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Politics

      Presidency: Why Buhari Won't Resign Despite Health Issues

      Lequte, Apr 29, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,816
      Adisa Habeeb
      Apr 30, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Politics

      Nigeria: APC Wants Buhari to run for 2019 Presidency Despite His Health Issues

      Lequte, Mar 28, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      974
      Ichartmypath
      Mar 28, 2017

    Trending Posts

    Nigerian Woman allegedly Gives Birth To Baby With Quran And Prayer Beads In His Hand - Linda Ikeji
    Nigerian Woman allegedly Gives Birth To Baby With Quran And Prayer Beads In His Hand - Linda Ikeji
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 10:32 AM 0 comments
    Lady Leak, Shares Explicit Messages Married Church Pastor Sent To Her - Nairaland
    Lady Leak, Shares Explicit Messages Married Church Pastor Sent To Her - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 10:18 AM 0 comments
    Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed - Sahara Reporters
    Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed - Sahara Reporters
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 9:05 AM 0 comments
    Mom's See Through Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism - Tori Mill
    Mom's See Through Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism - Tori Mill
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 2:09 PM 0 comments
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital - Reuters
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital - Reuters
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 8:36 PM 0 comments

    Comments