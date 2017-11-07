Submit Post Advertise

Politics Diezani Bribe: EFCC Arrests Ex Govs Danladi, Idris Wada

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has picked up two prominent Nigerians who had served in government positions over some funds traced to them originating from ex-petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

    According to The Punch, N860m was traced to the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada; and a former acting governor of Taraba State, Sani Danladi.

    While N500m was traced to Wada, N450m was traced to Danladi.

    Wada arrived the EFCC office around 12pm on Monday and was still in custody around 9pm.

    Danladi was arrested and detained in Abuja last week and later released on bail to reliable sureties, but asked to report to the EFCC Gombe zonal office for further investigation.

    He said he and the members of an 8-man committee shared N36m among themselves while the balance of N414m was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state and one Development Area Council.
     

