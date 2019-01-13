There are reported divisions in the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign as associates and supporters of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, appear to be taking a back seat in the campaign process.
Earlier, the PDP had denied an earlier reported statement attributed to the Buhari Media …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RO4JaY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Earlier, the PDP had denied an earlier reported statement attributed to the Buhari Media …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RO4JaY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]