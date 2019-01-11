Politics Dogara: Where are the northern elders who criticised Jonathan over insecurity? – TheCable

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, has accused northern elders of being silent in the face of the insecurity in the region.

The speaker said while the elders in Borno and other northern states criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan over killings, they have kept mum under the …



