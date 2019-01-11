Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, has accused northern elders of being silent in the face of the insecurity in the region.
The speaker said while the elders in Borno and other northern states criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan over killings, they have kept mum under the …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2sk88zR
Get More Nigeria Political News
The speaker said while the elders in Borno and other northern states criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan over killings, they have kept mum under the …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2sk88zR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]