Hard currency flows from nowhere as the Lagos State Police Command said it has demolished five shrines in Ikorodu allegedly belonging to members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo. The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, led a team of police officers and bulldozers to Agbowa in Ikorodu to demolish the shrines as part of efforts to rid the communities of Badoo members. Badoo, a deadly cult group, has been terrorising residents of Ikorodu axis of Lagos State. The group has also killed many residents of the area. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the raid on the shrines believed to be used by members of the ritual cult group. Mr. Famous-Cole said a suspect identified simply as James, who claimed to be a native doctor, was arrested, adding that two victims were rescued from one of the shrines. The police said that such shrines are used for ritual purposes, adding that most people who were unfortunate to board wrong commercial buses, are usually taken to such shrines.