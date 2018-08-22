World Donald Trump: ‘worst hour’ for president as Manafort and Cohen guilty | US news – the Guardian

#1
Donald Trump has suffered a huge double blow after one of his former associates pleaded guilty and another was convicted of financial crimes, potentially leaving the president himself in legal jeopardy.

Michael Cohen, his longtime lawyer and “fixer”, pleaded guilty to eight charges including campaign finance violations and …



Read more via the Guardian – https://ift.tt/2BzwbCu

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top