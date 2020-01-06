Sports Drama as Pastor stabs his wife to death during church service before killing himself in front shocked congregation – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
A Kenyan pastor reportedly stabbed his wife multiple times during a church service and then killed himself with the same knife in a murder-suicide witnessed by a shocked congregation.

On Sunday, Elijah Misiko, an assistant pastor with the Ground for God’s Gospel Church in Mombasa, left his front-row …

kenya.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QwPYIl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top