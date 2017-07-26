TheCable reported that there was a mild drama at the federal executive council (FEC) meeting after Stephen Ocheni, the new minister from Kogi state, attempted to exchange handshakes with all his colleagues during the weekly meeting. The online platform reported that Mr. Ocheni went round shaking all the ministers seated in the council chambers, venue of the meeting, but an official in the presidency drew his attention to the fact that he was disrupting proceedings. Immediately Ocheni was stopped, the council erupted with laughter. Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo administered oath of office on Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe state before the FEC meeting and announced that portfolios will be assigned to them soon. Source: The Cable