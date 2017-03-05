Port Harcourt’s first son, Duncan Mighty in an interview with PUNCH Sunday Scoop said he loves helping upcoming artistes because he sees himself as a kingmaker. Duncan Mighty said, “I believe that a rich man in the midst of poor people is not really wealthy. I have a passion for helping my fellow artistes, especially those in the South-South, and that is what I devote a lot of my time to. Inasmuch as God has blessed me, it is only proper for me to spread the blessing around by bringing up other talented ones out there who do not have the opportunity. ''My house is a Mecca of sorts as many artistes often come around me. We sit down and strategise on how to do things better and even develop the industry.”