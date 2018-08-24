Over the years, there have been a whole lot of controversies on how the chief executive officer of five-star music makes his money (I mean so much money), some even believe he is into some form of illegal business because of his really flamboyant lifestyle.Someone was told me that even Dangote that is worth $20 billion does not spend as much as Sir E-money, that really got me thinking and I decided to do a research about him to know how he does it and I came to this conclusion, but first let me write some of his C.V.