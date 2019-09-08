Italy based defender William Ekong and midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo are expected to lead Super Eagles to Dnipro, Ukraine today, ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly match with the host country’s senior team.
It is the first outing for the three-time African champions since they finished third at the Africa Cup …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/318zuZG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
It is the first outing for the three-time African champions since they finished third at the Africa Cup …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/318zuZG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]