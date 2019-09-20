Politics Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize- Iyamu To Battle For APC Ticket - Nairaland

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his main challenger in the governorship election in 2016, will both slug it out for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s governorship election in the state.

Although the two are expected to be the main contenders, others who may also contest on the APC platform are Chris Ogiemwonyi, Charles Airhiavbere, Pius Odubu, the yet-to-be-sworn in Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) board chairman.

ize.jpg


