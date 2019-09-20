Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his main challenger in the governorship election in 2016, will both slug it out for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s governorship election in the state.
Although the two are expected to be the main contenders, others who may also contest on the APC platform are Chris Ogiemwonyi, Charles Airhiavbere, Pius Odubu, the yet-to-be-sworn in Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) board chairman.
read more
Although the two are expected to be the main contenders, others who may also contest on the APC platform are Chris Ogiemwonyi, Charles Airhiavbere, Pius Odubu, the yet-to-be-sworn in Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) board chairman.
read more