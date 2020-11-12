Politics Edo: Abducted Deputy Gov’s younger brother, Fredrick, released – New Telegraph News


Edo: Abducted Deputy Gov's younger brother, Fredrick, released - New Telegraph

Gunmen on Wednesday released the abducted younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Frederick Shaibu. Although, the amount paid as ransom before his release was not known as at the time of this report but a source close to the family disclosed that he is in good health.…
