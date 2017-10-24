Submit Post Advertise

Metro Edo Gets New Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo

    Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, former Commissioner of Police, Armament, Force Headquarters, has assumed duty as the 38th Commissioner of Police in Edo State.

    Johnson took over from Haliru Gwandu who has been Edo CP since September, 2016.

    The assumption of duty by Johnson is coming after many months of intrigues and denial.

    He was first posted to Edo in July but the posting was never effected as Gwandu insisted that he did not receive any letter asking him to leave Edo.

    Resurgence of kidnappings and armed robbery in the state made residents of the state staged a peaceful protest to Abuja demanding the redeployment of Gwandu from Edo State.

    On October 17, the Police IG, Ibrahim Idris bowed to pressure and ordered CP Gwandu to resume duty at his new posting.

    The new Edo CP was said to have arrived the State Police Command Headquarters at about 4pm on Monday and inspected the sentry after which he was ushered into the CP’s Office.
     

    Comments