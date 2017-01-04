Ijaw Chieftain, Chief Edwin Clark, claims that the Niger Delta People are facing more hardships than Almajiris in the North. Clark made this statement when he played host to the Ijaw Professionals’ Association, IPA, Homeland chapter. Clark said, “Nobody who lives upland in this country will ever appreciate the suffering we have been living with. We live in water, yet we have no water to drink. We have no healthcare, no schools, no roads, yet we produce the resources that oil the wheel of this country. “Those exploiting the oil in our land have been very selfish, unjust and oppressive. They want to perpetually own the resources and we say no. “There are even people who believe that for the Federal Government to exploit our oil, we should be removed from the area to make it easier to shortchange us. God will never agree with them. They say we are militants. Who would stay in his own house and allow a stranger to come and pour sand on his head? We will continue to fight for our God-given rights.”