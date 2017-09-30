The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic Crimes Commission, EFCC Friday 29 September 2017, arraigned four suspected Internet fraudsters; Omosehin Sina, Oladimeji Oladayo, Olowosagba Olamilekan Samson and Afilaka Oluwole Michael before Justice Ayo Emmanuel of the Federal High Court Ibadan, Oyo State on separate charges bordering on possession of documents containing false pretense. While Omolehin and Oladimeji were arraigned on a six-count charge, Olowosagba and Afilaka were docked for four and three- counts respectively. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges. In view of their plea, the prosecuting counsel, Harrison Ibekwute approached the judge for a trial date and since there was no application for bail before the court, the judge remanded the accused in Agodi prison and adjourned till 31 October 2017 for the commencement of trial. One of the charges against Omosehin Sina and his co-travelers, reads that “Omolehin Sina, sometime in April 2017 in Ibadan, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, was found in possession of a document used by you as “Rose Thompson” on B3, and dated by April 3, 2017, which to your knowledge contains false pretence that you are a woman and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.