JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro EFCC uncovers ‘Yahoo school’ in Lagos, arrests 12 (full list) – Legit.ng

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters at a ‘Yahoo school’ in Lagos.

According to a posy by the anti-graft agency, the suspected fraudsters were arrested on Thursday, August 29...

efcc.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2LhCDQe

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top