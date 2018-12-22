Metro EFCC: Union Bank Claims Ownership of N1Billion Discovered at Enugu Airport – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Popular financial institute, Union Bank, has laid claim to the huge bundle of cash which anti-graft agency, EFCC recovered at Akanu-Ibiam international airport, Enugu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had in a statement Friday evening, announced that it arrested two men who were in a possession…



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2ED52P0

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top