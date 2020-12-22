Kayode Israel
Ehanire: Nigeria needs N356bn for COVID-19 vaccination - New Telegraph
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, hinted that Nigeria would need N400 billion to vaccinate 70% of the country's about 211 million population. Ehanire spoke during an interactive session of the Senate leadership with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Centre for...
