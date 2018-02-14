Stakeholders in Ekiti State on Tuesday made inputs in a bill seeking to establish the Ekiti State Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and called for its speedy passage. The bill which is titled, Ekiti State Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(Establishment) Bill 2018, seeks to provide for the creation of a commission that will serve as a watch dog to financial administration in the state, investigate and prosecute corrupt financial crimes. The bill is obviously inspired by a judgment of the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, which declared that the EFCC lacked the powers to investigate the finances of states except a query first emanated from the Houses of Assembly of the states regarding such infractions READ MORE HERE