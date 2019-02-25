The deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has been declared the winner of his Enugu West Senatorial District for the fifth consecutive time.Mr Ekweremadu’s political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also won the two House of Representatives seats in the district.The district has five local governments’ areas of Oji River, Aninri, Ezeagu, Awgu, and Udi.