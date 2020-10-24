Sports El Clasico: Zidane Makes History As Madrid Beat Barca To Maintain Nou Camp Dominance - Complete Sports


El Clasico: Zidane Makes History As Madrid Beat Barca To Maintain Nou Camp Dominance - Complete Sports

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 at the Nou Camp in the first El Clasico of the season, in Saturday’s Laliga clash. The win for Madrid means Barcelona have only won one of their last six El Clasico fixtures in LaLiga at the Nou Camp. Also, Zinedine Zidane is now the first Madrid manager in...
