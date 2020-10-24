✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
El Clasico: Zidane Makes History As Madrid Beat Barca To Maintain Nou Camp Dominance - Complete Sports
Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 at the Nou Camp in the first El Clasico of the season, in Saturday’s Laliga clash. The win for Madrid means Barcelona have only won one of their last six El Clasico fixtures in LaLiga at the Nou Camp. Also, Zinedine Zidane is now the first Madrid manager in...
