Aliyu Rufai, elder brother of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, is dead.
Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Rufai was said to have passed on in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja, aged 70.
