Here is a footage of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, blackmailing Senator Shehu Sani during a political rally in Kaduna.
According a video shared by Dele Momodu, Governor El-Rufai was seen addressing a crowd of underaged kids in hausa during a campaign rally. The Governor resulted into blackmailing …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SWLcFQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
According a video shared by Dele Momodu, Governor El-Rufai was seen addressing a crowd of underaged kids in hausa during a campaign rally. The Governor resulted into blackmailing …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SWLcFQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]