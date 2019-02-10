Politics El-Rufai begs pastors to support his second term bid – Pulse Nigeria

#1
El-Rufai also promised to fair to everyone in the state irrespective of their tribe or religion.

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has begged pastors in the state to support his second term bid.....



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2tdSaYD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top