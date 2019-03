Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says he is not afraid of losing his reelection bid. The governor said this while waiting to cast his ballot at polling unit 024, Runka/Marnona, Angwan Sarki, Kaduna. El-Rufai said since President Muhammadu Buhari won his reelection two weeks ago, he would get …Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Hm3M49 --Get More Nigeria Political News