Governor Nasir El-Rufai speaks at the Northern Youth Summit: very critical of Northern Nigeria Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i, was unsparing in his assessment of Northern Nigeria on Saturday as he described the region as backward, uneducated and unhealthy. He also quickly added the positives, some that …Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2RZUMoL --Get More Nigeria Political News