The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday reacted to reports of his alleged involvement in a ghastly motor accident.
Reports had it that El-Rufai was involved in a ghastly accident which claimed the life of his driver on the spot....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W1jUMj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Reports had it that El-Rufai was involved in a ghastly accident which claimed the life of his driver on the spot....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W1jUMj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]