Featured Thread #1
Presideent Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has won Ekiti State in the 2019 Presidential election.
In the result obtained by DAILY POST from New INEC’S office Ado-Ekiti LGA, on Sunday afernoon, Buhari defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
President Buhari scored 219231 to defeat Atiku who got 154,032 in the State.
See full result from Ekiti:
In the result obtained by DAILY POST from New INEC’S office Ado-Ekiti LGA, on Sunday afernoon, Buhari defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
President Buhari scored 219231 to defeat Atiku who got 154,032 in the State.
See full result from Ekiti:
Attachments
- 199.6 KB Views: 2