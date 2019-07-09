advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Election Tribunal: Atiku To Challenge Kano, Kebbi And Nine Other States’ Results – Nairaland

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, presented their first set of six witnesses at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in their bid to prove their petition challenging outcome of the polls.

They are by their petition …

atiku.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Xzn1Mb

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top