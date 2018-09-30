Business Elon Musk tells Tesla employees the company is ‘very close to achieving profitability’ after agreeing to pay SEC $20 million (TSLA) – Pulse Ng

#1
In an email, Elon Musk told Tesla employees on Sunday they have "one more day of going super hardcore" to close the quarter and the company is "very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong."

Musk assured investors that Tesla would turn a profit......



Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2Ir6Nia

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top