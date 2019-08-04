Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II on Saturday August 3, received his 4th wife HRH Sa’adatu Barkindo Mustapha. Emir Sanusi II had married the daughter of Lamido of Adamawa Muhammadu Barkindo-Mustafa, in a low-key ceremony which was held in Yola on September 25, 2015. HRH Sa’adatu Barkindo Mustapha was only an
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2T27tQm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2T27tQm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]