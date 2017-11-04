Submit Post Advertise

Metro Emir Sanusi Sacks 2 Traditional Rulers in Kano

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 10:02 AM. Views count: 63

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday sacked two traditional rulers.

    They are the Village Head of Hungu, Ibrahim Shehu and the Ward Head of Zangwan, Galal Nadabo Adamu.

    Emir Sanusi.JPG

    The title holders were allegedly involved in a syndicated case with a Police Inspector, Umaru Abubakar, for collecting over N50,000 from the mother of an accused, Hauwa Sule, in Albasu Local Area.

    Emir Sanusi announced the sacking of the traditional title holders after receiving an investigative report on the matter at his palace.

    The document was presented by the District Head of Albasu, Alhaji Bashir Albasu, Katikan Kano.

    The Nation newspaper reports that already, N33,000 has been collected out of the N50,000 from the mother of the suspect, Yusuf Sule of Hungun Village of Albasu LGA.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 10:02 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Emir Sanusi Sacks
    1. Lequte
      Metro

      How Dangote, Emir Sanusi Allegedly Contributed to Kano Speaker's Resignation

      Lequte, Jul 3, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      724
      Lequte
      Jul 3, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Metro

      Emir Sanusi to Northern Youths: Imbibe Lessons of Ramadan, Don't Cause Trouble

      Lequte, Jun 28, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      613
      Lequte
      Jun 28, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Metro

      Emir Sanusi Sacks Second Son of Late Emir Bayero

      Lequte, Jun 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,392
      Lequte
      Jun 25, 2017
    4. Jules
      Metro

      Emir Sanusi - Nothing In Nigeria Is About Tribe Or Religion,It's All About The Masses And Elites

      Jules, Jun 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      11
      Views:
      1,450
      curator
      Jun 15, 2017
    5. Jules
      Metro

      Emir Sanusi Sacks Private Secretary

      Jules, Jun 7, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,626
      Jules
      Jun 7, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Metro

      Emir Sanusi: If You Don't Have Money, Don't Give Birth to Children

      Lequte, Jun 1, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      2,590
      Dimaria
      Jun 3, 2017
    7. Jules
      Metro

      5 Prominent Nigerians Who Saved Emir Sanusi

      Jules, May 23, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      917
      Marcel Uzendu
      May 23, 2017

    Comments