The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday sacked two traditional rulers. They are the Village Head of Hungu, Ibrahim Shehu and the Ward Head of Zangwan, Galal Nadabo Adamu. The title holders were allegedly involved in a syndicated case with a Police Inspector, Umaru Abubakar, for collecting over N50,000 from the mother of an accused, Hauwa Sule, in Albasu Local Area. Emir Sanusi announced the sacking of the traditional title holders after receiving an investigative report on the matter at his palace. The document was presented by the District Head of Albasu, Alhaji Bashir Albasu, Katikan Kano. The Nation newspaper reports that already, N33,000 has been collected out of the N50,000 from the mother of the suspect, Yusuf Sule of Hungun Village of Albasu LGA.