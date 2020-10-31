Kayode Israel
#EndSARS: 11-year-old boy released from police custody in Edo
Human Rights Advocate, Kola Edokpayi, has confirmed the release of an 11-year-old boy, Gift Osayuhi, from police custody in Edo. Osayuhi was arrested over his alleged involvement in burning down a police station during the end SARS protest against police brutality. This was disclosed by Edokpayi...
www.informationnigeria.com