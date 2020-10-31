Metro #EndSARS: 11-year-old boy released from police custody in Edo – Information News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.informationnigeria.com

#EndSARS: 11-year-old boy released from police custody in Edo

Human Rights Advocate, Kola Edokpayi, has confirmed the release of an 11-year-old boy, Gift Osayuhi, from police custody in Edo. Osayuhi was arrested over his alleged involvement in burning down a police station during the end SARS protest against police brutality. This was disclosed by Edokpayi...
www.informationnigeria.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Metro Four #EndSARS protesters crushed to death, others injured in Edo – PM News
Replies
0
Views
159
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
181
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro #EndSARS: Photos from the scene where armed hoodlums attacked protesters in Benin – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
371
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
292
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro We didn’t shoot EndSARS protesters in Ogbomoso – Police – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
185
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top