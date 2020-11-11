✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
#EndSARS: Igbo group disowns Okeke over lawsuit against Sam Adeyemi, 49 others | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide has dissociated itself from the action of one Kenechukwu Okeke over his lawsuit against the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, and 49 others on alleged promoters of the #EndSARS protests. The group in a statement by its...
